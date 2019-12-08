Toe injury ends Joshua’s gold quest

MANILA, Dec 8 — Taekwondo exponent, Joshua Amirul Abdullah’s quest for his maiden SEA Games gold medal came to a painful end after suffering a right leg toe injury at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium today.

The 20-year-old suffered the injury when defeating Myanmar’s Kyaw Min Naing 32-14 in the men’s under 80kg kyorugi (sparing) event semifinals, earlier.

Fighting through the painful injury, Joshua couldn’t match the agility and prowess showed by two-time Asian Games bronze medallist, Samuel Thomas Harper Morrison of the Philippines.

Samuel kicked his way to an easy 30-8 win to bag the SEA Games gold for the third consecutive time, while Joshua had to be satisfied with the silver.

“I was a bit sluggish in semifinals and injured my toe. In the final, I was more warmed up and I felt better, except for the injury. For now, I am not sure how serious is the injury, but it is painful,” he said. — Bernama



