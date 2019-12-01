Ronaldo to the rescue as Juventus stumble to draw with Sassuolo

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goal in Turin, December 1, 2019. — Reuters ic

TURIN, Dec 1 — Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first Juventus goal since October to rescue a 2-2 Serie A draw against Sassuolo in Turin, as the Italian champions dropped points for only third time this season.

Leonardo Bonucci fired Juve into the lead in the first half, but an exquisite finish from Sassuolo winger Jeremie Boga levelled the scores just three minutes later before Francesco Caputo put the visitors in front after the break following a defensive mix-up and an error by keeper Gianluigi Buffon.

Ronaldo netted from the penalty spot midway through the second half to end his four-match goal drought in all competitions and deny Sassuolo their first ever win in this fixture.

Juventus remain in first place on 36 points, but Inter Milan can move one point ahead of them by beating SPAL later today. — Reuters