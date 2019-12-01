Azizulhasni crashes out of round two sprint

The race was Azizulhasni Awang's first in the World Cup. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1— National track cycling ace Azizulhasni Awang was eliminated in the second round of individual sprint in the third series of the World Cup in Hong Kong today.

In the race at the Hong Kong Velodrome, Azizulhasni was 0.916 sec behind Japanese rider Tomohiro Fukaya, who clocked 9.939s.

In the first round earlier in the morning, the Dungun-born rider overcame James Mellen of the United States by clocking 10.225s.

Yesterday, the Malaysian, also known as ‘The Pocket Rocketman’, finished sixth in the keirin event.

The Hong Kong race was Azizulhasni’s first in the World Cup as he skipped the first and second series in Minsk, Belarus (Nov 1-3) and Glasgow, Great Britain (Nov 8-10) respectively. — Bernama