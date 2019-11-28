Malaysia beat Brunei to enter polo final at the 30th SEA Games

MANILA, Nov 28 ― Malaysia beat Brunei with a score of 8 to 5 1/2 in their third match of the preliminary round of the 30th SEA Games polo competition at the Inogo Zobel Polo Ground, Calatagan, Batangas, near here, today to qualify for the final.

The win, Malaysia’s second in three matches, pushed them to runners-up spot and Malaysia could well land their first medal of the games when they take on preliminary round champions the Philippines in the gold medal match on Sunday.

National polo squad manager Datuk Mohamad Zekri Ibrahim said he was grateful for the victory as Brunei gave Malaysia a hard time throughout the match.

“Yang Mulia Tengku Ahmad Shazril Ezzani Tengku Sulaiman again gave an amazing display in partnering with Amran Selamat and the player with big potential, Abdul Rashid Hasnan, to bring us to the final,” Mohamad Zekri told Bernama.

He expressed confidence that Malaysia could beat the Philippines in the final to retain the gold they won in Kuala Lumpur two years ago.

He said the squad had to use substitute Mohamed Shariezal Baserie after regular Syed Ahmad Saipulrudin Syed Mohd suffered an arm injury when Malaysia lost by 8 1/2 to 5 to the Philippines in their second match on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Philippines scored their second straight victory with a score of 6 to 4 1/2 over Indonesia in another preliminary match at the same venue.

Brunei finished third in the preliminary round and will take on Indonesia in the bronze medal playoff on Sunday.

Malaysia had defeated Indonesia by 11 to 7 1/2 in their opening match last Sunday. ― Bernama