U-22 squad: Kim Swee to prioritise multi-positional players

SUBANG JAYA, Nov 21 — Under-22 national football (B-22) head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee is faced with a challenging task of naming a 20-player squad for the upcoming SEA Games in the Philippines.

To date, 32 players remain in the camp, and Kim Swee has less than 24 hours to choose a team that is balanced in every position.

As such, he is leaning towards players who can play in multiple positions on the field.

“It is quite challenging for me to name 20 players for the squad. It’s different from the AFC Championship, where 23 players are allowed, so I have to look at the balance and depth in some positions. I have to pick players who can play in two or three positions to give players time to rest based on the schedule in Manila.

“(Having players who can play in two positions is an advantage and I have to see which positions I need to consider, to get the players required in them,” he said when met after a training session at the Subang Jaya Municipal Council (MPSJ) here today.

During the training session, the U-22 squad recorded 3-0 and 2-0 friendly victories over Northern Territory FC and Western Australia FC, respectively.

Meanwhile, commenting on the possibility of US-based player Wan Kuzain Wan Kamal, playing with the national squad, Kim Swee said the matter would only be confirmed by tomorrow.

According to Kim Swee, there are still issues to be resolved before the 21-year-old who plays for Major League Soccer club Sporting Kansas City, is eligible to join the squad.

“There is still no decision on Wan Kuzain, and I can only confirm his situation tomorrow. There are still several issues that need to be resolved by tomorrow, and I hope if things go well, we can list him. Otherwise, we would have to forget Wan Kuzain,” he added.

Wan Kuzain, who is a US citizen by birth, joined the training camp on Monday. — Bernama