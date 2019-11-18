Muhammad Syafiq Puteh-Wendy Ng clinch gold at Fina Diving Grand Prix

Muhammad Syafiq Puteh-Wendy Ng Yan Yee pose with their gold medals in the mixed synchronised three-metre springboard event at the Fina Diving Grand Prix at the National Aquatic centre in Bukit Jalil November 17, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — The combination of Muhammad Syafiq Puteh-Wendy Ng Yan Yee has succeeded in garnering a gold medal after an excellent performance at the Fina Diving Grand Prix in the mixed synchronised three-metre springboard event at the National Aquatic centre in Bukit Jalil yesterday.

The duo collected 299.22 points to overcome Russia’s Ilia Molchanov-Elizaveta Kuzina who accumulated 287.40 points for the silver while Swiss diving pair, Jonathan Suckow-Michelle Heimberg took the bronze medal with 281.10 points.

Another national pair, Loh Zhiayi-Lau Jasmine have to contend with the bronze medal in the women’s synchronised three metre springboard with 255.72 points.

The gold medal went to China’s Huang Xiaohui-Wei Ying with 291.30 points while the Russian pair of Karina Shkliar-Marina Shishkanova won the silver medal with 255.90 points. — Bernama