Jellson-Nazirul redeem dignity at FINA Diving GP Championship

National divers Jellson Jabillin and Hanis Nazirul Jaya Surya competing in the men’s 10-meter platform at the FINA Grand Prix Championship at the National Aquatic Center in Bukit Jalil , November 16, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — Jellson Jabillin and Hanis Nazirul Jaya Surya rise to redeem their dignity by winning the silver medal in the mens’ 10 metre platform syncronised event final event at the FINA Diving Grand Prix Championship here today.

At the championship held at the National Aquatic Centre, Bukit Jalil, the pair collected 365.10 points after demonstration a good performance in every dive until the final round.

This record was different from their position in Wuham, China last year, when their were only in seventh place among 11 participants.

The China pair of Duan Yu-Wang Zewei won the gold medal after collecting 404.37 points, while the bronze medal went to the Reo Nishida-Shunta Kaneko pair with 344.40 points.

Also contested today was the final of the women’s three-metre springboard event, men’s three-metre springboard synchronised event and mixed 10-metre platform synchronised event. — Bernama