Berdych to announce retirement Saturday

In this file photo taken on February 9, 2019 Czech Republic’s Tomas Berdych returns the ball to France’s Pierre-Hugues Herbert during their semi-final tennis match at the Open Sud de France ATP World Tour in Montpellier, France. — AFP pic

PRAGUE, Nov 13 — Czech Davis Cup champion Tomas Berdych plans to announce his retirement from tennis in London on Saturday ending 17 years as a professional.

Berdych’s father Martin broke the news to the Czech tabloid Blesk today and Berdych himself then recorded a tweet confirming the retirement.

“Hi guys, if you want to have a little surprise, just don’t see any media and social networks, but you and I know it’s impossible these days,” Berdych told his fans, sitting in a car.

“I had it planned as a little surprise on Saturday when I’m going to be in London but now it’s not even possible because it’s all over but it’s fine.”

“More information is going to come on Saturday so stay tuned,” said Berdych.

The 34-year-old current world number 103 has won 13 ATP titles, reaching a career-high fourth rank in 2015.

Berdych was in the ATP top 10 nonstop between July 2010 and January 2017.

He has never won a grand slam title, coming closest at Wimbledon in 2010 where he beat Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic before falling at the hands of Rafael Nadal in the final.

Together with doubles specialist Radek Stepanek, he led the Czech Republic to Davis Cup wins in 2012 and 2013. — AFP