Warnock leaves Cardiff by mutual consent

Warnock, 70, had initially planned to step down at the end of the season. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Nov 12 — Cardiff manager Neil Warnock has left his position by mutual consent, the club announced yesterday with the Welsh side languishing 14th in the Championship table.

“Today I am leaving my beloved Bluebirds after over three years of which have been some of the best days in my long football career,” said Warnock, 70, who had planned to step down at the end of the season.

“It is a shared belief that this is the right time for a new voice as we believe this squad of players is more than capable of getting success.”

Warnock was appointed in October 2016 with Cardiff second from bottom in the Championship, but after consolidating their position in England’s second tier, he guided the club to promotion to the Premier League in 2018.

Relegation followed last season during a difficult campaign in which the club’s record signing Emiliano Sala died in a plane crash.

Defeat to Bristol City on Sunday capped a run of one win in six league games that left Cardiff seven points off a playoff place.

“Cardiff City Football Club can confirm that manager Neil Warnock has left his position by mutual agreement and with immediate effect,” read a statement on the club’s official website.

“The board will now begin the process of replacing Neil. An announcement to this effect will be made in due course.” — AFP