Malaysian officials visit Japan for Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020

The group comprising 21 officials will visit Tokyo and Ehime Prefecture to have opportunities of international exchange under the theme of ‘Sports and Olympics’. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — Malaysian sports-related officials are scheduled to visit Japan, beginning today until Nov 6, as part of the Japan’s Friendship Ties Programs ‘JENESYS 2019’, promoted by Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The group comprising 21 officials will visit Tokyo and Ehime Prefecture to have opportunities of international exchange under the theme of ‘Sports and Olympics’.

In Tokyo, they will have a theme-related lecture and visit facilities related to the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020.

In Ehime, they will visit Ehime Prefectural government office and its facilities, which is certified as the Host Town of Malaysia next year and will communicate with the stakeholders.

The programme aims to deepen their understanding of Japanese initiatives on Sports and Olympics as well as promote friendship between both countries.

Participants are also expected to proactively share the appeals of Japan and other information upon returning to Malaysia. — Bernama