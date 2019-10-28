Kedah, Johor football associations each get more than 31,000 tickets for Malaysia Cup final

Kedah players celebrate at the end of their Malaysia Cup semi-final second leg match with Pahang in Alor Setar October 26, 2019. — Bernama pic

PETALING JAYA, Oct 28 — The Kedah Football Association (KFA) and the Johor Football Association (PBNJ) have each received 31,610 tickets for the 2019 Malaysia Cup final at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium on November 2.

The allocation of tickets for each team was decided after the Malaysia Cup final organising committee’s meeting at the Malaysian Football League (MFL) headquarters here today.

KFA executive secretary Shahrul Shamsudin said the association will sell 26,610 tickets for the match including 750 tickets for children starting Thursday at the Darul Aman Stadium counter in Alor Setar.

Another 5,000 tickets will be sold online to Kedah supporters excluding the RM80, RM100 and RM150 seats, Shahrul said.

“We have improved the ticket sales system which I think is more efficient and easier for the supporters as they only need to come to one place to get the match tickets.

“A total of 5,000 tickets priced at RM50 allocated to Kedah supporters will go on sale starting this Wednesday,” Shahrul said.

PBNJ honorary secretary Capt Mohd Anizam Jamian said they would distribute 26,610 tickets for sale in all districts in Johor.

He said some of the tickets would go on sale at Tan Sri Hassan Yunos Stadium in Larkin on Thursday.

“We will distribute tickets to all Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) supporters in the districts as in Johor we have 10 districts and we will give them to district officials on duty.

“This will enable JDT supporters everywhere to get the Malaysia Cup final tickets while the rest will be on sale at Larkin,” Mohd Anizam said.

He is optimistic that all 31,610 tickets including 5,000 tickets to be sold online will be sold out to JDT supporters.

The meeting also announced that KFA and PBNJ were each allocated 4,969 tickets of RM80 each, 2,621 tickets of RM100 and 550 tickets of RM150 for sale online.

JDT advanced to the final after securing a 5-1 aggregate victory over Selangor, while Kedah booked their ticket on the away goal rule after being tied 8-8 in aggregate with Pahang in the other semi-final. — Bernama