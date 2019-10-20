Uphill battle for Kedah in Malaysia Cup semi-final second leg match

Pahang goalkeeper Mohd Helmi Eliza Elias makes a save during their Malaysia Cup semi-final first leg match with Kedah at Darul Aman Stadium in Alor Setar October 19, 2019. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, Oct 20 — After failing to capitalise on their home ground advantage in the Malaysia Cup semi-final first leg, Kedah now have to go for a win in their opponents’ venue for a final berth.

In the first semi-final leg at Darul Aman Stadium here last night, the Red Eagles managed to snatch a 3-3 draw with Pahang at the last minute, which made the away match in Kuantan more challenging for them.

Kedah coach, Aidil Sharin Sahak, said even though the situation appears to favour Pahang, there is still hope for Kedah to eke out a victory in the Elephants’ home ground.

“The chance to win is still open as in football anything can happen even in the opponents’ home ground... the most important thing is to remind the players to fight on a fresh slate for an outright win.

“What we need is to be professional, to do whatever we can in 90 minutes,” he told reporters after Kedah-Pahang first leg match here last night.

Commenting on the team’s performance, Aidil Sharin commended the good teamwork to hold Pahang.

Asked if the entry of Mohd Zaquan Adha Abd Razak who scored Kedah’s third goal in the 92nd minute, he said credit should be given to all players in fighting back.

Meanwhile, Pahang coach Dollah Saleh said a lapse by the defence at the last minute caused his side to win in their away game.

“We have played extremely well, were just unlucky to concede a draw at the last minute,” he said.

“Insyallah in Kuantan, we will play even better before our own fans and watch out against making mistakes which could cost us dearly,” he said. — Bernama