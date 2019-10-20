Selangor still optimistic about Malaysia Cup final chances, says coach

JDT’s Muhammad Syafiq Ahmad celebrates scoring a goal during their Malaysia Cup semi-final first leg match with Selangor at Tan Sri Hassan Yunos Stadium in Larkin October 19, 2019. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Oct 20 — Selangor are optimistic of a berth in the final despite losing 1- 2 to Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) in the first leg of the Malaysia Cup semi-final match last night.

Chief coach B. Satiananthan said the solitary away goal scored by the Red Giants last night could be an advantage in the second leg semi-final at home next week.

“The goal could come in handy but we need to work harder for better overall performance,” he told a media conference after the first leg match at Tan Sri Hassan Yunos Stadium in Larkin here last night.

On the match, Satiananthan said the team put up a credible fight and midfielder, Sandro da Silva and striker Ifedayo Olusegun showed great commitment.

Meanwhile JDT head coach Benjamin Mora said his squad would be ready for the battle next week and would ensure their opponents did not score any goal in the game.

“But I have the gut feeling that JDT will score again in Shah Alam but we will not be complacent as Selangor are just as eager to enter the final,” he said.

In the action-packed match last night, the Southern Tigers edged Selangor 2-1 with goals from Muhammad Syafiq Ahmad and Leandro Velazquez in the 14th and 48th minutes while Ifedayo scored for Selangor in the 17th minute. — Bernama