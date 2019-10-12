Cheng Hoe keeps faith in squad despite defeats

Head coach Tan Cheng Hoe (centre) and the Harimau Malaya squad take a group photo before departing for the Group G second round of the 2022 World Cup / 2023 Asian Cup qualifier in Hanoi October 7, 2019. — Bernama pic

IPOH, Oct 12 — Harimau Malaya coach Tan Cheng Hoe will not make any major changes to the squad for the match against Thailand in the World Cup qualifiers next month despite their recent defeats.

Cheng Hoe said he is satisfied with the performance of the team in the 2022 World Cup/2023 Asian Cup qualifying campaign.

Malaysia will meet Thailand at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Nov 14 in their fourth Group G match.

“I think the key players will be retained and if there is a reshuffle only one or two players might be involved.

“We still have more than three weeks to prepare for the match and I hope everything will go smoothly,” he told Bernama after a friendly between Malaysian Chinese Legend and Perak Chinese All Star here today.

Malaysia have won once and lost twice in their Group G second round qualifying matches so far. — Bernama