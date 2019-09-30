Messi, Dembele back for Barca ahead of Inter tie

Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele vies with Villarreal’s Xavi Quintilla during their La Liga match at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona September 24, 2019. — AFP pic

BARCELONA, Sept 30 — Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele were back in partial training today ahead of this week’s Champions League clash against Inter Milan.

Both were out of action Saturday with thigh injuries for the club’s La Liga victory against Getafe but were able to participate in some of today’s session.

“Messi and Ousmane Dembele joined the group for a portion of the session,” Barcelona said in a statement.

If they are passed fit it will be good news for coach Ernesto Valverde ahead of an important week for the club, which includes a La Liga home match against Sevilla yesterday as well as Wednesday’s Champions League game. — AFP