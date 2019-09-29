Malaysia emerge overall winners at Malaysia Open International Silat Championship

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — The national silat squad notched an early boost ahead of the 30th SEA Games in the Philippines after emerging as the overall champion at the second edition of the Malaysia Open International Silat Championship which came to a close at Titiwangsa Indoor Stadium, here today.

The Malaysian team collected 11 gold, two silver and three bronze medals followed by Singapore with four gold, six silver and two bronze, while Kuala Lumpur finished in third place with two gold and one silver in the tournament, which began on Sept 25.

The victory was even sweeter when Malaysia’s budding silat exponent, Zulfazly Zulfakar defeated Pertubuhan Seni Gayung Fatani Malaysia representative, Muhammad Azmir Mohd Salimi in the Putera D (60-65 kg) class in 5-0 and was was named the tournament’s best Putera (men) silat exponent.

Meanwhile, Thailand’s Mariya Salaesoh was crowned as the best Puteri (women) silat exponent.

In today’s action, former world champion Mohd Al-Jufferi Jamari showed his solid performance after easily defeating Malaysian Armed Forces’ Mohamad Syaiful Omri Mohd Noor, 5-0 in the Class E (65-70kg) category.

Two-time SEA Games gold medalist, Muhammad Faizul Nasir, who is pursuing a hat-trick at the upcoming 2019 SEA Games, easily outclassed Singapore’s Muhammad Hazim Mohamad Yusli 5-0 in the Class B (50-55kg) category.

Malaysia also did well in the Silat Seni (artistic silat) events when they swept five of six gold medals offered, namely in the Putera and Puteri Tunggal (singles) events, Putera and Puteri Ganda (doubles) events, and the Putera team events.

Twenty-one teams including contestants from six countries, namely Singapore, India, Pakistan, Japan, Thailand and Kyrgystan, participated in the tournament. — Bernama