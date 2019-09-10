Everton's Mina fined by FA for breaching betting rules

Everton's Yerry Mina heads at goal against Wolverhampton Wanderers on September 1, 2019. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Sept 10 ― Everton defender Yerry Mina has been fined £10,000 (RM51,506) and warned by the English Football Association for breaching betting regulations, the FA said today.

The centre back appeared in a video promoting the betting company Betjuego in his native Colombia. Players, coaches and officials are prohibited from advertising or promoting any betting activity related to football.

The FA said in a statement that the player had admitted to a misconduct charge.

After a debut Premier League season blighted by injuries following his move from Barcelona, Mina has played all four league games in the new campaign and helped the Merseyside club keep two clean sheets.

Everton, sixth in the standings, travel to Bournemouth on Sunday. ― Reuters