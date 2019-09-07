Young diver bent on improving performance

Ong Ker Ying in action during the 1M Springboard Women’s Finals 8th Asian Diving Cup 2019 at the National Aquatic Centre in Bukit Jalil September 7, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — Despite bagging a gold medal in the women’s individual 1m springboard at the 8th Asian Diving Cup 2019 Championship, young national diver, Ong Ker Ying is still not satisfied with her performance.

The 17-year-old athlete who is making her debut at tournament described her outing today as not her best.

“The dives just now were not the best as I was quite nervous in my first appearance at the Asian Cup.

“I can do better with more training and exposure,” she told reporters at the National Aquatic Centre here.

Ong collected 215.35 points to overcome her more experienced compatriot, Jasmine Lai Pui Yee who garnered 212.20 points for the silver.

Indonesia’s Linadini Yasmin won the bronze medal with 153.65 points. — Bernama