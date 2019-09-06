Malaysian pairs claim two golds in Asian Diving Cup

Malaysia’s Muhd Syafiq Puteh (left) and Gabriel Gilbert execute an ‘Inward 1 1/2 Somersault’ during the 3m Springboard Men’s Finals during the 2019 Asian Diving Cup at the National Aquatic Centre in Bukit Jalil September 6, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — The national 3 metres (m) springboard divers have shown their best performance in 2019 Asian Diving Cup after grabbing two golds for both the men’s and women’s category at the National Aquatic Centre here today.

The women’s pair of Loh Ziayi-Ong Ker Ying and the men’s pair of Muhd Syafiq Puteh-Gabriel Gilbert secured their victories with a total score of 243.09 points and 354.18 points respectively in the five-round event.

In the women’s category, Indonesia’s Maria Natalie-Linadini Yasmin settled for silver with 209.40 points and Choi Sut Kuan-Lei Meng Hin of Macau secured the bronze, scoring 184.14 points.

Indonesia’s Adityo Restu Putra-Tri Anggoro Priambodo scored 290.34 points to secure the silver for their contingent while Mohammed Shewaiter-Abdulaziz Balghaith from Qatar collected 206.82 points for the bronze in the men’s category.

Ziayi described her performance with partner, Ong, today as “consistent and satisfactory”.

“I hope I can retain this performance until the day after tomorrow,” she said.

The 22-year-old diver would be competing in the women 3m springboard individual on Sunday, together with Nur Dhabitah Sabri. — Bernama