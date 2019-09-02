M-League ‘spies’ among the foe as Cheng Hoe prepares Harimau Malaya for Jakarta mission

Harimau Malaya coach Tan Cheng Hoe and team captain Zaquan Adha attend a press conference for the Airmarine Cup 2019 in Subang Jaya March 19, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 — The vociferous, partisan home crowd is already expected but there’s another concern that has been at the back of national football head coach Tan Cheng Hoe’s mind as he prepares his charges for the 2022 World Cup/2023 Asian Cup qualifying match in Jakarta this Thursday — spies in the foe’s midst.

Cheng Hoe is well aware of the dangers posed by several of the Indonesian players who ply their trade in the Malaysian-League, and how their familiarity with the Harimau Malaya squad players’ strength and weaknesses could be an added advantage for the opponent in the Group G match to be played at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium.

Among these ‘spies’ are former Selangor and Kedah player Andik Vermansah, (now with Madura United), former Selangor player Evan Dimas (Barito Putera); and former Kelantan player, Ferdinand Sinaga (PSM Makassar), all of whom had been earlier selected by Indonesian coach Simon McMenemy, who now have also called up young player Saddil Ramdani.

The 20-year-old midfielder, who is part of the Pahang team this season, replaces naturalised Nigerian-born player Greg Nwokolo, who is injured.

“Yes, there is that high possibility they will pass on knowledge of what they know about our players. We go there cautiously aware of these things and cannot afford to make any mistakes to derail our campaign.

“That is why I remind my players to always focus from the first minute itself. In football, if we go to battle prepared, we can overcome these problems, but it also depends on confidence and team work.”

“The players have to be confident when they troop into the pitch. You’ve got to remember that in the past decade or so, when it comes to Indonesia vs Malaysia, the rivalry is intense and the game always hard fought,” Cheng Hoe said.

Meanwhile, national midfielder, Muhamad Nor Azam Abdul Azih, who plays with Saddil with Pahang, admitted that his team mate and Andik’s inclusion in the Indonesian squad could be advantageous for them.

“However, we will be focusing on our game and will give our all to bring home the three points. We are expecting an intense game as usual as the Indonesians always lift their game when it comes to playing us,” he said.

The national squad fly to Jakarta tomorrow after having played Jordan in a friendly last Friday, narrowly losing 0-1. — Bernama