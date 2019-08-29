Man City start League Cup defence at Preston, Liverpool take on MK Dons

Manchester City's Vincent Kompany and team mates celebrate with the League Cup trophy February 24, 2019. ― Reuters pic

NEW YORK, August 29 — Manchester City will start their League Cup defence away at Championship (second tier) side Preston North End while Liverpool face a trip to MK Dons of League One (third tier) after yesterday's third round draw.

Manchester United host League One Rochdale, last season's runners-up Chelsea entertain League Two Grimsby or Macclesfield Town, and Arsenal meet second tier Nottingham Forest.

Southampton visit local rivals Portsmouth and Tottenham Hotspur travel to League Two Colchester United, who knocked out Premier League Crystal Palace in the second round.

The ties take place in the week beginning Sept. 23. — Reuters