Isco adds to Real’s injury problems

Real Valladolid’s Michel in action with Real Madrid’s Isco at the Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain, August 24, 2019. — Reuters pic

MADRID, Aug 28 — Real Madrid’s injury worries have continued at the start of the Liga season with midfielder Isco suffering a hamstring injury.

The 27-year-old Spain international, who has featured in both of Real’s games so far, joins a growing injury list at the Santiago Bernabeu just two weeks into the new campaign.

“Our player has been diagnosed with a muscular injury in the right femoral biceps. His recovery will continue to be monitored,” read a club statement today.

Isco joins James Rodriguez, who has been ruled out of the weekend trip to Villarreal with a calf injury, on the sidelines.

Attacking midfielder Marco Asensio is likely to miss the rest of the campaign with a knee injury picked up in pre-season.

New signings Eden Hazard and Rodrygo have yet to make their debuts due to muscle problems while back-up striker Mariano Diaz has a similar issue and none are likely to feature on Sunday. — Reuters