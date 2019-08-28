Malay Mail

Isco adds to Real’s injury problems

Published 29 minutes ago on 28 August 2019

Real Valladolid’s Michel in action with Real Madrid’s Isco at the Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain, August 24, 2019. — Reuters pic
MADRID, Aug 28 — Real Madrid’s injury worries have continued at the start of the Liga season with midfielder Isco suffering a hamstring injury.

The 27-year-old Spain international, who has featured in both of Real’s games so far, joins a growing injury list at the Santiago Bernabeu just two weeks into the new campaign.

“Our player has been diagnosed with a muscular injury in the right femoral biceps. His recovery will continue to be monitored,” read a club statement today.

Isco joins James Rodriguez, who has been ruled out of the weekend trip to Villarreal with a calf injury, on the sidelines.

Attacking midfielder Marco Asensio is likely to miss the rest of the campaign with a knee injury picked up in pre-season.

New signings Eden Hazard and Rodrygo have yet to make their debuts due to muscle problems while back-up striker Mariano Diaz has a similar issue and none are likely to feature on Sunday. — Reuters

