Indonesia assures safety of Harimau Malaya fans in World Cup qualifier

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — The Indonesian government has given its assurance on the safety of Malaysian football supporters attending the opening Group G match in the second round of the 2022 World Cup and the 2023 Asian Cup Qualifier between Harimau Malaya and Indonesia in Jakarta on September 5.

The assurance was given after the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) held a second meeting with the Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI) at PSSI office in Jakarta yesterday.

FAM in a statement said at the meeting held with PSSI Security Unit head, Nugroho Setiawan, a comprehensive security plan for Malaysians watching the match at the stadium was also presented.

A meeting with the Greater Jakarta Metropolitan Regional Police (Polda Metro Jaya) was also held to work out cooperation for Malaysian fans when in Jakarta for the match.

“Polda Metro Jaya and PSSI will carry out various tight security controls and organised the match to ensure the safety of Malaysia before, during and after the match,” said FAM.

This is the second meeting for FAM in Jakarta after the first meeting on August 20 with PSSI secretary-general Ratu Tisha Destria.

Ratu Tisha had given her assurance that her association would meet several requests of FAM especially on the safety of Malaysian players and fans so that the game at Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium proceeded smoothly. — Bernama