Harimau Malaya should focus on international tasks, says coach

Harimau Malaya coach Tan Cheng Hoe and team captain Zaquan Adha attend a press conference for the Airmarine Cup 2019 in Subang Jaya March 19, 2019. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Aug 28 — Harimau Malaya chief coach, Tan Cheng Hoe is reminding the 27 players called up for centralised training to forget about the problems with their clubs and keep their focus on helping the national squad in the second qualifying round for the 2022 World Cup/ 2023 Asian Cup starting early next month.

The 51-year-old coach said he had been hearing problems involving several players including national striker, Muhammad Shahrel Fikri Md Fauzi with Perak even though Tan wanted them to forget them for the moment as Malaysia would facing serious challenges from Asean countries such as Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam apart from United Arab Emirates (UAE) in their Group G qualifying round.

“I told Muhammad Shahrel and other players to focus on their assignment with the national squad. The players should put their responsibility with their clubs aside and concentrate on the country’s squad now,” he said when met by reporters before starting the fourth day centralised training at Sime Darby field in Bukit Jelutong here today.

He was commenting on an action by Muhammad Shahrel in erasing his picture with Perak in his Instagram site after he was unhappy with Perak coach Mehmet Durakovic for benching him.

In this regard, Cheng Hoe revealed he was still evaluating the first 11 to be fielded in the warm-up match against Jordan, ranked 99th in the world at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil this Friday.

Cheng Hoe said the focus against Jordan was more to find the compatibility of players and to tighten the tactical strategy of the national squad and several young players have also shown commitment to the training.

Asked on the status of national winger, Mohamadou Sumareh, Cheng Hoe said the Gambian naturalised player would not be fielded for the Jordan match after picking an injury.

The warm-up game against Jordan is in preparation of the national squad before facing Indonesia at their opening Group G match at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta on September 5. — Bernama