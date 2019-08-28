Everton’s Gbamin to miss eight weeks with thigh injury

Everton's Jean-Philippe Gbamin in action against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in London August 10, 2019. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Aug 28 — Everton midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin has been sidelined for at least eight weeks after injuring his thigh in training, the Premier League club said yesterday.

The 23-year-old, who signed in the close season from Bundesliga side Mainz 05 for a fee reported to be around £25 million (RM129.1 million), suffered a tendon injury and did not play a part in the 2-0 loss to Aston Villa last week.

“Jean-Philippe Gbamin has sustained a tendon injury in his right quadriceps muscle, which will keep the midfielder out of action for at least eight weeks,” Everton said in a statement.

“The full timescale for the injury will be established following further investigations this week.”

Everton, currently 12th in the standings, play League One (third-tier) side Lincoln City away in the second round of the League Cup on Wednesday. — Reuters