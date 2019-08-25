BAM to make changes if necessary, says incoming secretary

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 25 — Plans to carry out any changes or reshuffle in Badminton Association of Malaysia would be proposed if necessary said incoming BAM secretary Datuk Kenny Goh.

However, Kenny who will be starting his duty at BAM from September 1 said he would be looking at the problems in the governing body before proposing any changes.

“When I say ‘yes’ to coming back (to BAM), I have some ideas and plans but I think to be fair I need to go in and really to look at the whole situation.

“Yes, if there is a major change that can be made yes I would like to propose that,” he said when met at the 2019 Celcom Axiata Malaysia International Junior Open Badminton Championships today.

In this regard, Kenny conceded the results of the Malaysian squad at the 2019 World Badminton Championships were quite disappointing but he believed the young players appeared to have the potential in future.

“On the overall result is very disappointing However there are some glimpses of hope you can see there are some potential players, some of them are fairly young so I would like to think that there is some light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

Kenny, 52, was formerly the general manager of BAM before moving to take up the post of chief operating officer at Badminton Asia (BA). — Bernama