Winning start for national shuttler Zii Jia in world meet debut in Brazil

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — National top men’s singles shuttler Lee Zii Jia cleared his first hurdle with a 21-17, 21-15 win over Ygor Coelho of Brazil at the 2019 Badminton World Championships at St Jakobshalle Indoor Arena in Basel, Switzerland yesterday.

“I was a bit nervous in the match since it was my first appearance in the world championships,” said the 14th seed, who is making his debut in the prestigious tournament.

“My Brazilian opponent gave me a tough run, but I’m happy with this result. I will play Lu Guangzu of China in the second round and I hope to do well,” he told Bernama via Whatsapp.

Malaysia’s professional player Liew Daren is also through to the second round after edging Khosit Phetpradab of Thailand 21-19, 21-13.

In the men’ doubles event, Teo Ee Yi-Ong Yew Sin booked their spot in the next round after disposing of Germany’s Bjarne Geiss-Jan Colin Volker 21-12, 21-19. — Bernama