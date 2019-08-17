TFC goalkeeper dies from heart attack

KUALA TERENGGANU, Aug 17 — Terengganu FC (TFC) goalkeeper Mohd Suffian Abd Rahman died at 1 pm today due to a heart attack. He was 41.

Terengganu State Football Association (PBSNT) deputy president Hishamuddin Abdul Karim said the Mohd Suffian, known among Terengganu football fans as ‘Tiger’, breathed his last breath at his home in Kampung Banggol Pauh, Bukit Tunggal, near here.

“The deceased, who originates from Melaka, had previously been admitted to the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ) on August 1 due to heart problems.

“His demise is a huge loss for Terengganu football in particular, and Malaysian football in general,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Hishamuddin said his body was expected to be buried in Banggol Pauh Islamic Cemetery after Asar prayers. — Reuters