JDT fail to keep up winning streak

JDT’s Diogo Luis Santo (left) during the match against PKNP FC at the Manjung Municipal Council Stadium in Perak last night. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 ― 2017 champions Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) dropped their first points when they were held to a 2-2 draw by PKNP FC in a Group A match of the Malaysia Cup at the Manjung Municipal Council Stadium in Perak last night.

The result, however, did not affect the Southern Tigers’ position as they still lead the group with seven points after three matches.

Gonzalo Cabrera opened accounts for JDT in the ninth minute when he slammed in the ball off a pass from a teammate before netting his second four minutes later with a beautiful attempt from outside the penalty box.

PKNP FC reduced the deficit through a penalty kick by Yashir Pinto in the 34th minute, which was awarded after Mohamad Hafiz Ramdan was felled inside the penalty box by JDT defender Mauricio Dos Santos.

Giancarlo Rodrigues equalised for the hosts in the 78th minute by stabbing in the ball which rebounded off the post following Yashir’s attempt.

In a Group B match, Super League team PKNS FC were held to a 1-1 draw by five-time champions Kedah at Stadium Shah Alam.

The result did not alter their positions in the group, with Kedah and PKNS FC remaining at second and third spots respectively after three matches.

Fernando Rodriguez put the Red Eagles into the lead when he headed the ball in off a cross from captain Baddrol Bakhtiar in the 20th minute but PKNS FC drew level through Romel Morales’ effort in the 69th minute. ― Bernama