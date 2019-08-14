Hurting Serena withdraws from Cincinnati as US Open looms

Serena Williams of the United States becomes upset after withdrawing from the final match against Bianca Andreescu of Canada due to a back injury at the Rogers Cup in Toronto August 11, 2019. — AFP pic

MASON (Ohio), Aug 14 — Serena Williams withdrew prior to her opening match at the WTA Cincinnati Masters yesterday with a back injury, another blow to the 23-time Grand Slam champion’s US Open preparations.

Williams retired from the WTA final in Toronto just four games in with back spasms on Sunday, handing the title to Canadian Bianca Andreescu.

The US superstar, who trained yesterday morning in Cincinnati, advised officials prior to her scheduled first-round match against qualifier Zarina Diyas that she wouldn’t be able to play. — AFP