Andone, Maupay strike as Brighton stun Watford 3-0

Brighton and Hove Albion’s Florin Andone celebrates scoring their second goal with team mates during their Premier League with Watford at Vicarage Road in Watford August 10, 2019. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Aug 10 — An own goal by Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure and second-half strikes by forwards Florin Andone and Neal Maupay gave Brighton & Hove Albion a superb 3-0 victory in their Premier League opener at Vicarage Road today.

Brighton went ahead in the 28th minute after pouncing on a weak headed clearance by Watford’s Jose Holebas. Midfielder Pascal Gross volleyed a pass into the box which Doucoure diverted into his own net.

They doubled their lead 20 minutes into the second half when substitute Andone tucked in past goalkeeper Ben Foster after a neat cross from the right by midfielder Davy Propper.

Brighton defender Lewis Dunk then produced a fine through-ball from distance that Frenchman Maupay ran onto and converted from a difficult angle with his left foot to seal the victory with 13 minutes left.

The result meant Brighton boss Graham Potter made a winning start to life as a top-flight manager, having taken charge of the ambitious south-coast club following the departure of Chris Hughton after they narrowly avoided relegation last season.

Brighton host West Ham United in their next match while Watford are at former manager Marco Silva’s Everton. — Reuters