MONTREAL, Aug 7 — An out-of-sorts Nick Kyrgios exited in the first round of the ATP Montreal Masters yesterday, losing 6-3, 6-4 to Kyle Edmund.

Britain’s Edmund came back after a second-set rain interruption of 90 minutes, with the score square at 4-4 in the set, and broke the Australian for a 5-4 lead and served out the win a game later.

The defeat came just 48 hours after Kyrgios won the ATP 500 series event in Washington. — AFP