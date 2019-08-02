Zenit sign Brazilian winger Malcom from Barcelona

Barcelona’s Malcom celebrates scoring their first goal during the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg match with Real Madrid in Barcelona February 6, 2019. — Reuters pic

MOSCOW, Aug 2 — Zenit St Petersburg have signed Brazilian winger Malcom from Spanish champions Barcelona for an initial fee of €40 million (RM185.3 million), the two clubs announced today.

The 22-year-old, who joined the Catalans last season from French club Girondins Bordeaux, made 24 appearances for Ernesto Valverde’s side last season, scoring four times in all competitions.

“Barcelona and Zenit St Petersburg have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Malcom. The Russian team will pay Barcelona €40 million plus €5 million in variables,” the La Liga club said in a statement.

“Barcelona retains an interest in case of a future sale of the Brazilian.”

Zenit are currently unbeaten and sit top of the Russian Premier League standings with three wins from three games. — Reuters