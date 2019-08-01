BAM: Our shuttlers not involved in ongoing BWF probe

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) has confirmed that none of their players are involved in an ongoing Badminton World Federation (BWF) investigation.

BAM in a statement today said the association is assisting and cooperating with the BWF in some aspects of its investigation, details of which they were not at liberty to disclose.

“We would like to reiterate that none of our players are subject matter to the BWF investigation.

“As this is an on-going BWF investigation, BAM will no longer be commenting on this matter,” the statement read.

A local sports portal today claimed that two national shuttlers were believed to have failed to pay off their debts, allegedly amounting to hundreds of thousands, to “Ah Longs” (unlicensed money lenders) after they got involved in football gambling.

Following this, the BAM was reported to have called up the two players, whose names were withheld, for questioning. — Bernama