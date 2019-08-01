BAM must explain claims of shuttlers involved in football betting, says Syed Saddiq

Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman said the Youth and Sports Ministry will seek an explanation from BAM over allegations that two national shuttlers were saddled with debts after borrowing from unlicensed money lenders to bet on football games. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 1 — The Youth and Sports Ministry will seek an explanation from the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) over allegations that two national shuttlers were saddled with debts after borrowing from unlicensed money lenders to bet on football games.

Its minister, Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman said he can’t comment further on the matter until the BAM provides him with complete details.

“If this (football betting) is illegal and flouts BAM regulations, then it becomes a serious matter that must be dealt with in the best way possible by those handling the matter,” he told reporters at Menara KBS here today.

A local sports portal today claimed that the two shuttlers were believed at have failed to pay off their debts, allegedly amounting to hundreds of thousands, to ‘Ah Longs’ (unlicensed money lenders) after they got involved in football gambling.

Following this, the BAM was reported to have called up the two players, whose names were withheld, for questioning.

Meanwhile, Syed Saddiq believes the badminton special task force announced by his deputy Steven Sim Chee Keong today will strengthen ties between BAM and private badminton clubs in efforts to produce more talented local new players.

At the same time, he was confident the task force will also look for the best solutions in its efforts to bring back the glory years of Malaysian badminton.

The task force was set up following a ministry townhall session with the BAM at the Malaysian Badminton Academy on March 14 this year.

Earlier, Syed Saddiq launched the ‘The Great Malaysia Marathon’ race scheduled to take place at Persiaran Flora in Cyberjaya on October 6, with a targetted participation of between 2,000 and 3,000 runners.

The inaugural race will feature four categories — the full marathon (42km) with a cut off time of seven hours, the half marathon (21km) in four hours, and the 10km and 5km races.

Also, one lucky participant of the running race series lucky draw will return home with a Volkswagen Polo 1.6L car, and the winner will be announced at the last leg in Kuala Lumpur next year.

Registration can be done online at www.thegreatmalaysiamarathon.com. — Bernama