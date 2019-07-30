PSG sign Everton’s Gueye on four-year contract

Senegal’s Idrissa Gueye celebrates scoring their first goal during the Africa Cup of Nations 2019 quarter final match against Benin June 30, 2019 in Cairo, Egypt. — Reuters pic

PARIS, July 30 — Paris St Germain have signed Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye on a four-year contract, the French champions said today.

The 29-year-old Senegal international joined Everton from Aston Villa in 2016 and made 108 appearances for the Merseyside club. He spent five years at Lille before moving to England, winning a league and cup double with the French club in 2011.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed, but British media reported earlier that PSG would pay about £30 million (RM150 million) for the player.

“I’m immensely proud to sign for Paris Saint Germain,” Gueye said in a statement on PSG’s website.

“I wanted to give a new boost to my club career by joining Paris Saint Germain, one of the most structured and ambitious sports projects in Europe. — Reuters