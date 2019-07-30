Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Sports

PSG sign Everton’s Gueye on four-year contract

Published 1 hour ago on 30 July 2019

Senegal’s Idrissa Gueye celebrates scoring their first goal during the Africa Cup of Nations 2019 quarter final match against Benin June 30, 2019 in Cairo, Egypt. — Reuters pic
Senegal’s Idrissa Gueye celebrates scoring their first goal during the Africa Cup of Nations 2019 quarter final match against Benin June 30, 2019 in Cairo, Egypt. — Reuters pic

PARIS, July 30 — Paris St Germain have signed Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye on a four-year contract, the French champions said today.

The 29-year-old Senegal international joined Everton from Aston Villa in 2016 and made 108 appearances for the Merseyside club. He spent five years at Lille before moving to England, winning a league and cup double with the French club in 2011.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed, but British media reported earlier that PSG would pay about £30 million (RM150 million) for the player.

“I’m immensely proud to sign for Paris Saint Germain,” Gueye said in a statement on PSG’s website.

“I wanted to give a new boost to my club career by joining Paris Saint Germain, one of the most structured and ambitious sports projects in Europe. — Reuters

Related Articles

In Sports