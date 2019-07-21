Malaysian mixed double pairs crash out of Indonesian Open semis

Malaysian mixed doubles pair Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying lost to second-seeded pair Wang Yilyu-Huang Dong Ping of China at the semi-finals of the Indonesian Open yesterday. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — Malaysia’s mixed doubles’ hope of advancing to the final of Indonesian Open fell flat when both pairs crashed out in the semi-finals in Jakarta yesterday.

Professional pair Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying, who upset the home pair of Tontowi Ahmad-Winny Oktavina Kandow in the quarterfinals yesterday lost to second-seeded pair Wang Yilyu-Huang Dong Ping of China.

The world number five pair lost the first set 21-13, and came close to clinching the second set after being tied at 20-20 but eventually went down 22-20.

Unseeded pair Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing, meanwhile also failed to continue their fine run when they were defeated by first-seeded Chinese pair Zheng Si Wei-Huang Ya Qiong 21-12, 21-16.

Their next tournament would be the Japan Open from July 23-28 in Tokyo. — Bernama