France legend Trezeguet stopped for drink driving in Turin

Published 10 minutes ago on 19 July 2019

Trezeguet (seated, second from left) is Juventus' club ambassador. — Bernama pic
ROME, July 19 — Former France striker David Trezeguet faces legal action in Italy after being stopped by police for drink driving in Turin.

The 41-year-old, who scored the winning goal for France at Euro 2000, was pulled over shortly before 1:00am yesterday, returning from an evening out with friends.

According to media reports, Trezeguet initially refused to take the breathalyser test. 

When he did take the test it showed a blood alcohol level of 1.5-1.7 grammes per litre — the legal limit in Italy is under 0.5g/l.

Trezeguet played 71 times for France and spent a decade as a player with Juventus, for whom he is now a club ambassador. — AFP

