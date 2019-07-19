France legend Trezeguet stopped for drink driving in Turin

ROME, July 19 — Former France striker David Trezeguet faces legal action in Italy after being stopped by police for drink driving in Turin.
The 41-year-old, who scored the winning goal for France at Euro 2000, was pulled over shortly before 1:00am yesterday, returning from an evening out with friends.
According to media reports, Trezeguet initially refused to take the breathalyser test.
When he did take the test it showed a blood alcohol level of 1.5-1.7 grammes per litre — the legal limit in Italy is under 0.5g/l.
Trezeguet played 71 times for France and spent a decade as a player with Juventus, for whom he is now a club ambassador. — AFP