West Ham make striker Haller their record signing

Published 57 minutes ago on 17 July 2019

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Sebastian Haller celebrates scoring their second goal against TSG 1899 Hoffenheim during their Bundesliga match at Commerzbank-Arena, Frankfurt, Germany, March 2, 2019. — Reuters pic
LONDON, July 17 — West Ham United have signed French striker Sebastien Haller from Bundesliga team Eintracht Frankfurt for an undisclosed club record fee, the Premier League club said today.

The 25-year-old joins on a five-year deal with an option of a further year, becoming the Londoners’ fourth signing of the summer.

British media reports put the figure at £45 million (RM230 million).

West Ham’s previous record signing was attacking midfielder Felipe Anderson from Lazio last July for a reported initial £35 million, rising to a potential 42 million. — Reuters

