West Ham make striker Haller their record signing

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Sebastian Haller celebrates scoring their second goal against TSG 1899 Hoffenheim during their Bundesliga match at Commerzbank-Arena, Frankfurt, Germany, March 2, 2019. — Reuters pic

LONDON, July 17 — West Ham United have signed French striker Sebastien Haller from Bundesliga team Eintracht Frankfurt for an undisclosed club record fee, the Premier League club said today.

The 25-year-old joins on a five-year deal with an option of a further year, becoming the Londoners’ fourth signing of the summer.

British media reports put the figure at £45 million (RM230 million).

West Ham’s previous record signing was attacking midfielder Felipe Anderson from Lazio last July for a reported initial £35 million, rising to a potential 42 million. — Reuters