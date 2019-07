SILVERSTONE, England, July 13 — Valtteri Bottas won a battle of Mercedes team mates to deny Formula One leader Lewis Hamilton a fifth successive British Grand Prix pole position today.

The Finn was a mere 0.006 of a second quicker than the home favourite as champions Mercedes locked out the front row on a cloudy afternoon at Silverstone.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc will share the second row with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen. — Reuters