Khairy: Asean 2034 World Cup bid should involve maximum of four countries

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — Asean’s bid to host the 2034 Fifa World Cup should ideally involve no more than four countries, says former youth and sports minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

The Rembau MP said Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam were seen as the four most suitable countries to organise the tournament based on their facilities and infrastructure, as well as financial capabilities.

"For practical purposes, you cannot go more than four (countries). Obviously, two is ideal. Perhaps more countries want to participate in the bidding, but these four countries are the ideal candidates.

"Football is also very popular in these four countries," he told reporters when asked to comment on the proposal by Asean to bid for the 2034 World Cup.

During the 34th Asean Summit in Bangkok on Sunday, Asean chairman and Prime Minister of Thailand Gen Prayuth Chan o-cha announced that all Asean member countries had agreed to submit a joint bid to host the world's biggest football event. — Bernama