Bibi Ramjani prepared to quit Kafa voluntarily

KOTA BARU, June 17 — Kelantan Football Association (Kafa) president, Bibi Ramjani Ilias Khan is prepared to resign from her post to give way to an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to select a new president to lead the association.

Bibi Ramjani said she is now waiting for the new presidential candidate proposed by several district football associations (PBJ) to replace her.

“I am waiting for the new president before resigning voluntarily because the association financial matters are being handled by me alone.

“If I resign from Kafa now, the association will collapse as the EGM could take a long time to be held and by then a huge debt would have piled up.

“The matter took place when Tan Sri Annuar Muar resigned and EGM took a long time to be held,” she said when contacted here today.

Earlier, the media reported PBJ have shortlisted the names of several individuals as the new president, and among them is a politician.

Bibi Ramjani said there is a possibility the PBJs have found the best candidate to replace her in leading the association.

“It will take time and I should be calm in warding off all allegations hurled at me.

Meanwhile, on the claim of a former player, Mohd Badhri Mohd Radzi or also fondly known as Piya, Bibi Ramjani said the player was not entitled to claim for March and April salaries as at that time he was already playing for Kelantan’s Red Warriors.

“Based on the contract, the player’s salary would be paid by Kelantan Red Warrior (KRW) Sdn Bhd with the guarantee of MyInsparation Sdn Bhd.

“He (Mohd Badhri) should not put the blame on Kafa and should read the content of the contract before signing,” she said.

The media have earlier reported that a condition was given by Kafa to the player involved that he cannot claim salary arrears for two months in the 2019 season if he wanted to obtain the Player Transfer Certificate (SPN). — Bernama