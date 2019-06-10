Russia’s Olympic chief regrets IAAF extension of doping ban

The logo of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) is seen in Monaco, March 11, 2016. — Reuters pic

MOSCOW, June 10 — Russian Olympic Committee chief Stanislav Pozdnyakov said today he regretted the decision by global athletics governing body IAAF to extend a ban against Russia’s athletics federation over doping, Tass news agency reported.

The IAAF extended the ban yesterday and also said it was investigating after Reuters reported that banned Russian coaches were still working with athletes.

Russia’s athletics federation was suspended in November 2015 after a report commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) found evidence of widespread doping in the sport. — Reuters