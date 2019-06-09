Roland Garros men’s final — key points

Austria’s Dominic Thiem reacts during his final match against Spain’s Rafael Nadal during the French Open at Roland Garros, Paris, June 9, 2019.— Reuters pic

PARIS, June 9 — Key points in the 2019 Roland Garros men’s final between Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem today:

Set 1

Nadal 6-3

+ Incredible point sees both players scampering around the net, before Thiem bludgeons a forehand winner to bring up the first break point of the match, which he takes to lead 3-2.

+ Nadal hits back immediately, unfurling a rasping forehand winner on his second break point.

+ The Spaniard makes it three straight games as he breaks again, before taking the first set point as Thiem fires long.

Who’s saying what: “This is a crazy high level of physicality..... Gonna be interesting to see how long Nadal and Thiem keep this level as this match goes on.”

— American world number 42 Taylor Fritz on Twitter.

Key statistics: Nadal nine winners; Thiem seven

Set 2

Thiem 7-5

+ Thiem ends lengthy rally with booming backhand and goes on to hold and lead 5-4, as both players strengthen their service games in the second set.

+ Nadal blazes a forehand wide to give Thiem two set points in the 12th game, and the fourth seed levels the final by forcing Nadal to send the ball spinning long.

Who’s saying what: “I want to see an epic @rolandgarros but boy would i also love to see this be the last set !! Lol.”

— Former WTA player Rennae Stubbs on Twitter mischievously campaigning for a best-of-three sets final.

Key set statistics: Thiem four aces; Nadal zero — AFP