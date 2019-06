Diego Costa is accused of illicitly receiving income of €1.4 million, and failing to declare it in 2014 when he was hired by British club Chelsea. — Reuters pic

MADRID, June 4 — A prosecutor in Madrid said today it has accused football player Diego Costa of income tax fraud in 2014 worth just over €1 million (RM4.6 million) for money made from image rights.

Costa is accused of illicitly receiving income of €1.4 million, and failing to declare it in 2014 when he was hired by British club Chelsea.

The Brazil-born striker currently plays for Atletico Madrid and also plays on the Spanish national team. — Reuters