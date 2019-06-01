Zverev stumbles into Roland Garros last 16

Germany's Alexander Zverev needed another five-setter to reach the Roland Garros last 16 today, defeating Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic 6-4, 6-2, 4-6, 1-6, 6-2.— Reuters pic

PARIS, June 1 — German fifth seed Alexander Zverev needed another five-setter to reach the Roland Garros last 16 today, defeating Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic 6-4, 6-2, 4-6, 1-6, 6-2.

Zverev, whose best run at a Slam came in Paris last year when he made the quarter-finals, will face Italy’s Fabio Fognini for a place in the last-eight.

Zverev, 22, had also needed five sets to defeat Australia’s John Millman in the first round.

Today, he hit 18 aces and 52 winners past 30th seed Lajovic, the runner-up to Fognini on Monte Carlo clay in April. — AFP