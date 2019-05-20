Lyon shares rise after club gets Champions League spot

Lyon’s Memphis Depay celebrates scoring their fourth goal during their Ligue 1 match with Caen at Groupama Stadium in Lyon May 18, 2019. — Reuters pic

PARIS, May 20 — Olympique Lyonnais’ shares rose today after the French football club clinched a spot in next season’s top-flight European Champions League tournament, following Lyon’s 4-0 thrashing of Caen in Ligue 1 over the weekend.

Lyon’s shares rose 0.7 per cent in early session trading, with the stock up by around 10 per cent so far in 2019.

Dutchman Memphis Depay struck twice in Lyon’s win over Caen on Saturday, which put third-placed Lyon on 69 points, four above fourth-placed St Etienne, who secured a Europa League berth with a 3-0 win over Nice. — Reuters