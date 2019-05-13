BAM to send strong squad to SEA Games

KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 — The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) will be sending a strong squad to the SEA Games even though the athletes face a tight schedule in chasing slots for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

BAM coaching director Wong Choong Hann said at the same time, BAM would also ensure the players were ready and fit for the BWF World Tour Finals in Guangzhou, which will be held after the SEA Games.

“With regard to the SEA Games, we will send the players who have the best potential to win medals, and I believe that participating in the Games will not affect their efforts to qualify for the 2020 Olympics,” he said after a working committee meeting for badminton here, today.

Meanwhile, Choong Hann explained that BAM was currently in the process of forming the squad for the biennial Games which will take place in November, and had also taken into account the participation of professional players.

“On the medal target, we still have no specifics, but I will announce it after I have all the information,” he said. — Bernama