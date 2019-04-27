National divers Pandelela, Nur Dhabitah fall short in Montreal

Pandelela Rinong (pic) and Nur Dhabitah Sabri finished in sixth place at the FINA Diving World Series in Montreal. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 ― National divers Pandelela Rinong Pamg and Nur Dhabitah Sabri failed to deliver in the third round of the women’s synchronised 10m platform event at the FINA Diving World Series in Montreal, Canada.

The pair finished in sixth place after collecting 285.00 points from five dives at the Centre Sportif du Parc Olympique, earlier today.

According to the competition’s official web site ‘www.fina.org’, they recorded 47.40 points in the first dive coming in fifth, and improved slightly in the second attempt to go up to fourth place.

However, the third to fifth dives were not so impressive for the duo, which saw them remain in sixth place.

The gold medal of the event went to Jo Jin Mi / Kim Mi Rae of North Korea who recorded 329.70 points followed by Canada’s Caeli McKay / Meaghan Benfeito (328.47) for the silver.

The bronze was won by Lu Wei / Zhang Jiaqi of China with 320.64 points.

Meanwhile, veteran Leong Mun Yee will pair up with Hanis Nazirul Jaya Surya in the mixed synchronised 10m platform event scheduled to take place at 6.10 pm local time today. (6.10 am April 28, Malaysian time). ― Bernama