Malaysia’s national cycling team emerge second best in Asia

LANGKAWI, April 13 — The national squad of Malaysia have recorded the second best results in their participation of the Le Tour de Langkawi (LTdL) since the tour was established in 1996.

When the 24th edition was completed today, the national team succeeded in taking the 11th overall position out of 22 teams while in Best Asian Team category, the national squad were in second place with 88 hours 25 minutes and 18 seconds.

Vino-Astana Motors of Kazakhstan, which were the third overall team won the Best Asian Team in 87:59:19s.

National team manager, Amrun Misnuh said the achievement could be improved in the coming years by focusing on training the actual routes of LTdL and the mountain stage.

“Since I became the team manager for 16 times, this is our best position. We were usually placed from the 15th to 22nd spot. We actually bounced back in the fourth stage (Shah Alam-Genting Highlands).

“I told the riders not to break up because if we break up, we will lose our position. I am happy with the riders who gave their best performance despite training for only one and a half months.

“I hope Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri will be given the chance to represent the country at the 2019 SEA Games in Manila, Philippines at the end of this year. I am confident if we prepare early, the Malaysian squad could win a medal,” he said when met by reporters.

For the record, the national team became the Best Asian Team in the 1999 LTdL. — Bernama